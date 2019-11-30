BELMONT — The Allegany County Department of Health will be holding a Walk-In FLU ONLY clinic on Friday, Dec. 6. No appointment is necessary and only flu vaccine will be given at this clinic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would like to remind everyone that it is not too late to get your influenza vaccine. Even though flu season has already started, being vaccinated is still effective in preventing illness.

Influenza is a contagious respiratory illness that infects the nose, throat and sometimes the lungs. It can cause a mild to severe illness, and can sometimes lead to death. All people are at risk for serious flu-related complications, but people at high risk include young children, pregnant women, people with certain chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, and those 65 years or older. Those who are at high risk can more easily develop serious complications that can lead to pneumonia, worsening of existing health conditions, resulting in hospitalizations and even death.

A yearly flu vaccine is recommended for everyone 6 months and older. Many Allegany County residents ask, “Why should I get a flu shot?” Here are some benefits:

· Flu vaccine has been shown to reduce flu illness, hospitalization, and even death in children.

· Vaccinating pregnant women helps protect them from flu illness and hospitalization, and also has been shown to help protect the baby from flu infection for several months after birth, before the baby can be vaccinated.

· A 2017 study showed that flu vaccine can be life-saving in children.

· Flu vaccination has been shown in several studies to reduce severity of illness.

This year, the flu vaccine can protect against three or four different flu viruses (depending on which vaccine you get). It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body, so make plans to get vaccinated as flu season is highest between December and February, but can last as late as May.

Pharmacies and health care providers throughout Allegany County have been offering vaccinations for several years including the flu shot. The Allegany County Department of Health encourages residents to visit their local pharmacy or health care provider for their flu shot this season. The Allegany County Department of Health will offer flu shot clinics only at the County Office building clinic on the ground floor of the county office building.

· Please bring insurance cards with you. It is the responsibility of the insured to make sure the Allegany County Department of Health is within the insurance’s network and will cover the cost of the vaccine and administration fee.

· If insurance is not accepted, payment for the vaccine and administration fee will be billed to the patient.

· If you are paying cash:

o High dose flu for ages 65 and over is $82

o Regular flu is $48

o Pediatric flu for ages 6 months to 36 months is $50

· If you have no insurance or are underinsured, a sliding fee scale is available. To qualify for the sliding fee scale, bring household income verification and household size.

· Vaccines are not free.

· Anyone under 19 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

· Please wear short sleeves.

· Walk in FLU ONLY clinic Dec. 6, no appointment necessary

· Immunization clinics are Dec. 3rd, 10th and 16th from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and you must have an appointment.

· Call 585-268-9250 for an appointment.

Contact the Allegany County Department of Health with any questions at 585-268-9250 or go to www.alleganyco.com and click on health under government.