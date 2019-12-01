The National Weather Service advises that we could see up to 12 inches of snow, but this morning, black ice is causing problems in multiple locations, so the Sheriffs have advised there should be no unnecessary travel.

SUNDAY 7:30 p.m. UPDATE: Penn Yan and Dundee Central Schools are

closed Monday, Dec. 2.

SUNDAY 6 p.m. UPDATE: Steuben County emergency officials have renewed a travel advisory until 7 p.m. Monday (Dec. 2), with the second round of a slow-moving winter storm expected to bring 6-12 inches of snow to the area beginning between 8 p.m. and midnight Sunday (Dec. 1).



The travel advisory strongly recommends no unnecessary travel on any road in Steuben County, and follows an earlier advisory due to the ice and sleet of the storm’s first round Sunday morning.

“Sheriff Allard has advised me the primary roads in the county are primarily wet, and the secondary roads are snow-covered and slippery,” county Office of Emergency Services Director Tim Marshall said. “In light of the significant snow predicted to begin this evening, we urge all travelers to stay off the road until further notice.”

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the county, with the storm expected to bring as much as 12 inches of snow to eastern Steuben by Monday evening, with six inches expected to fall in western Steuben during that time.

Marshall recommended residents in the county check with local media outlets Monday morning for possible school and business closings.

Updates on the storm will be issued as they become available. Call 5-1-1 for state road conditions. Please do not call 9-1-1 for road updates.

SUNDAY MORNING: Yates County Sheriff Ron Spike has updated the earlier travel advisory now calling for no unnecessary travel due to black ice conditions and multiple cars off the roads in multiple locations.

See the winter storm warning below for details.

The Penn Yan Community Chorus Concert that was scheduled for this afternoon at the Penn Yan Baptist Church has been canceled.

Check back for additional updates through the storm.

Winter Storm Warning in effect until Tuesday, 12:00 AM EST. Source: U.S. National Weather Service

* WHAT...Heavy snow and mixed precipitation expected. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 12 inches with locally higher amounts up

to 15 inches possible in the Finger Lakes. Ice accumulations of

up to two-tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Wyoming counties. In New

York, Yates, Seneca, Schuyler, Southern Cayuga, Chemung,

Tompkins and Tioga counties.

* WHEN...A mixture of snow, sleet, and freezing rain will continue

through the afternoon hours today. A brief lull in the wintry

mix is possible at times early this evening. The wintry mix

then changes to all snow late this evening and overnight, and

could be heavy at times late tonight into Monday morning. The

snow tapers off from southwest to northeast Monday afternoon and

evening.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected to occur

overnight tonight into Monday morning when snowfall rates of 1

to 2 inches per hour are possible. Temperatures hover in the

upper 20s to lower 30s through the event.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania

Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorist to heed all

travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit

www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic

conditions.