The Crystal Chords Chorus and quartets will present a performance at 7 p.m. Dec. 17 at First United Methodist Church, 1034 W. Broad St., Horseheads.

The performance will feature traditional and contemporary carols and a holiday trivia quiz and sing-a-long. Attendance is free, but monetary donations will be accepted to benefit the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

For information, visit crystalchords.com or call 607-329-0961.