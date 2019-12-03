The Veterans Homeless Program at the Bath VA Medical Center will host a Stand Down for Veterans event from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 12 at the American Legion Post 442, 71 Old Ithaca Road, Horseheads.

The event allows veterans to link up with health and human services agencies and get information and care. Services available include flu shots, COPC screenings, haircuts by Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Mobile Food Bank and military surplus items including backpacks, boots, clothing and sleeping bags.

Other services and agencies that will be present include the Suicide Prevention Crisis Line, U.S. Social Security, Finger Lakes Alzheimer’s Caregiver Institute at Lifespan, Catholic Charities and the Finger Lakes American Red Cross.

Veterans can reserve a ride by calling 607-735-0583.