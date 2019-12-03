The 2019 Wreaths Across America Day will be held at 11:30 a.m. Dec 14, in Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center, 76 Veterans Ave.

The theme is “Everyone Plays a Part” and the mission is to remember the fallen, honor those who serve and teach children the value of freedom.

There are around 5,000 wreaths that have been sponsored for the event. Placing of wreaths on veterans graves will begin immediately following the noon ceremony. The public is invited to participate in the wreath laying ceremony and can sign up at wreathsacrossamericabathny.org.

Buses will be provided to shuttle volunteers from the designated parking area to the cemetery. Participants are advised to dress accordingly based on weather conditions. The VA Employees Association will provide refreshments following the event.

For information, visit facebook.com/waa.bathnationalcemetery.