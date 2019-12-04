New law is aimed at reducing the number of "nuisance calls" received by New Yorkers

ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday signed a new law aimed at reducing the number of "nuisance calls" received by New Yorkers, bolstering privacy protections established by the state's Do Not Call Law.

The new law would require live telemarketers to inform consumers they have the right to be added to the seller's internal do-not-call list and prohibit telemarketers from transmitting any personal contact information without a consumer's consent.

"With these new protections, we can help ensure New Yorkers receive fewer unwanted calls and their privacy is protected once and for all," Cuomo said in a statement.

The law builds on privacy protections established in the state's Do Not Call Law, which allowed consumers to add their landline and mobile numbers to the national Do Not Call Registry beginning in 2001.

That law, however, applied only to prerecorded telemarketing calls, otherwise known as robocalls, but made no mention of receiving calls from live telemarketers.

The loophole led to a surge in telemarketing calls from a live person, giving companies a "license to annoy New Yorkers," Cuomo said.

The new law takes effect in 90 days.

The new law requires any telemarketer to inform consumers they have a right to be added to the sellers internal do-not-call list.

If a consumer opts to have their name added to the list, the telemarketer must immediately end the call and add the persons name to the list.

The new requirement will "curb" the number of nuisance calls received by New Yorkers, said Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Island, the bill's sponsor.

"People live busy lives, and the last thing that they need to deal with are disruptive calls from telemarketers," Kaminsky said in a statement.

Americans received an estimated 16.3 billion nuisance calls in the first five months of 2018 alone, according to a memo attached to the bill.

And a total of 29% of calls received on cell phones that same year were nuisance calls. That number is expected to rise to around 45% this year, according the the bill.

"These figures illustrate an urgency and necessity to enact legislation to protect consumers from the ever-increasing nuisance posed by these unwanted calls," the memo reads.

The law also prohibits telemarketers from transmitting any personal contact information, such as names, telephone numbers and email addresses, without the consent of the consumer in either writing or an electronic format.