CORNING - After working the past few years to improve housing and address blighted homes in or near First and West William streets, the Corning Housing Partnership will begin next spring tackling ailing homes on Park Avenue.

Mayor Bill Boland said the Corning Housing Partnership, the city's housing strategy, adopted by the City Council, calls for a 'renaissance in housing over the next 10 years.

The partnership includes the city, Corning Enterprises, Three Rivers Development, and Arbor Housing.

City Manager Mark Ryckman said in the partnership’s first three years, Corning Enterprises contributed $600,000, the city added $170,000, while the strategy received $35,000 in state funding and the owners of the approximately 20 properties have contributed $1,256,733.

“The first two impact zones were in and on First Street and West William Street,” Ryckman said. “Now we are going to get real ambitious. The third target area will be Park Avenue. This is going to be difficult. But after three years of experience, we feel confident enough to tackle Park Avenue.”

Boland called Park Avenue an important entrance to the city.

“I think over the years, it acquires rehabilitation, and the partnership is in a good position to begin to tackle that project,” Boland said.

Ryckman said work on Park Avenue will be done in phases. The first will begin at the Corning City/Riverside line to near East Third Street and the second phase will be from East Third Street to Denison Parkway.

“It will be a challenge,” Ryckman said. “When I was a candidate for the City Manager’s position in 1997, Reverend (Fred) Greninger took me on a tour of the community. I remember him showing me Park Avenue, and telling me if I was selected as the new Manager that I needed to address the blighted houses. Twenty-two years later, we are getting our chance.”

The City Council will vote at 6:30 p.m., Jan 6, to invest $200,000 over the next four years on the partnership to aid the housing upgrades.

Corning Enterprises has agreed to invest another $800,000 over the next four years to help support the project, according to Corning Enterprises President G. Thomas Tranter Jr.

“Our proposal is to have skin in the game,” Tranter said. “We think the partnership has been very successful. It’s made a real impact on the city, specifically in the target area. We have offered to renew our portion of the funding for the next four years.”

Homeowners receiving funding from the Corning Housing Partnership put in 75 percent of the money used to upgrade the home.

“It’s been invaluable,” said Dan Wilson, a local contractor and homeowner who has used the partnership. “I think it’s a great concept and I hope they can get more people on board to take advantage of it.”