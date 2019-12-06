Biannual Youth in Government Simulated Legislative Session

BATH — Fifteen Steuben County high school students took their seats Wednesday in the county Legislature’s chambers for the county’s biannual Youth in Government Simulated Legislative Session.

The students met to propose and vote on resolutions they drew up after spending a semester meeting with legislators and department heads to learn more about Steuben’s operations.

Resolutions presented Wednesday were:

· Developing a transportation network using the county transportation system (Addam Cansdale, Avoca)

· Creating a Youth Center in Bath (Alexis Loss, Bath).

· Increasing the staff in the Public Defender’s Office (Ayden Burd, Canisteo-Greenwood).

· Creation of statues and monuments in county parks using recyclable materials (Gavin Ruddy, Hammondsport).

· Converting the abandoned Bath-Hammondsport railroad tracks into a hiking/cycling trail (Gregory Kobyakov, Corning-Painted Post).

· Informing the public what to do before a natural disaster occurs (Julia Bennett, Hammondsport).

· Increasing the safety of school crosswalks during arrival and departures (Kaitlyn Williams, Corning-Painted Post).

· Setting up a designated driver hotline/app (Kayla Mills, Prattsburgh)

· Fireproofing the Magee House to preserve historical documents and archives (Marcus Burns, Bath).

· Creating a community compost system (Megan Slater, Corning-Painted Post).

· Placing plastic-friendly recycling bins in school classrooms (Michael Beam, Jr., Hammondsport).

· Coordinating a consistent drug and alcohol prevention program for Steuben County schools (Nicholas Jubilee, Corning-Painted Post)

· “In-house” counseling to address the mental health needs of law enforcement officers (Nikhil Lahiri, Corning-Painted Post)

· Anonymous mental health for law enforcement officers (Nolan Randall, Prattsburgh).

· Engaging the assistance of Corning area legislators to request the city of Corning prioritize paving damaged sidewalks (Chloe Freeland, Corning-Painted Post).

The twice-yearly high school program has been offered to high school juniors and seniors by the county for more than 30 years.

For more information on Youth in Government call (607) 664-2565.