BELMONT — Firefighters and law enforcement had an added challenge when responding to last month’s house fire turned double-murder investigation — spotty radio and cell reception in the rural hills of Clarksville.

William J. Larson, Jr., 17, has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree manslaughter in the deaths of his parents, William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 50.

After setting fire to the home at 8472 Courtney Hollow Road in Clarksville, police said Larson left the scene on foot with several firearms before the arrival of police in the early morning hours Nov. 21. Police set up a command center at a nearby church during the search for Larson, who was eventually apprehended that evening.

This week, the Clarksville Fire Department hosted a meeting with local firefighters, police and elected officials to go over some of the department’s concerns in the wake of the incident.

“It’s very difficult to communicate in that area. It’s difficult to get messages out,” Allegany County Emergency Management and Fire Director Jeff Luckey said at this week’s Public Safety Committee meeting. “The portables didn’t work there. Mobiles worked generally, but it was just hard to communicate. It was hard to communicate later on for the police for updates to the command center.”

Luckey said Clarksville is one of several areas in the county that has spotty communications.

“Clarksville itself, the whole town has difficulty because of the numerous valleys and stuff like that,” Luckey said. “They have more problems than some of the other places do, but there’s other communities as well. I know Canaseraga has problems where you can’t communicate. I know when I’m traveling up 19 in Caneadea, I can use a mobile but can’t use a portable. Bolivar right now is having problems with their pagers.”

Sheriff’s Department Radio Technician Matt Evans said the county’s ongoing radio tower project may eventually help improve service in the area.

“It’s an issue that has been there. Really it’s the southwest corner of the county. We know there’s diminished coverage there,” Evans said. “ The Bolivar tower ground elevation is 2,400 feet and a 300 foot tower. It does show by the engineering studies that it is going to improve over there. I’m not going to say it’s going to be 100 percent.”

Evans echoed Luckey’s sentiment that the hills in the area are challenging for communications equipment. Evans and other staff from the Sheriff’s Department attended this week’s meeting in Clarksville.

“We explained to them the project that’s going on right now, where we’re at and where we’re going,” he said. “Our goal is 100 percent coverage. Right now we’re rated at like 95 percent coverage by mobile coverage, not portable. When you take your portable inside the house, with this terrain, it’s tough.”

Evans said the county is working with neighboring counties to expand coverage, noting that the ultimate goal of the radio tower project is to connect neighboring counties in New York and into Pennsylvania. In response to a question from Legislator Gary Barnes, Evans declined to speculate on how long the project will take, noting it is dependent on state funding.

“It’s not going to happen tomorrow,” he said.