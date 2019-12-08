Hornell artist specializes in stained glass pieces

HORNELL — From snowshoes to guitars, decorative pieces to gift ideas, Marty Vogt can find a way to turn just about anything into a stained glass masterpiece.

Vogt is displaying his work at Steuben Trust in Hornell through the end of the month, giving residents the chance to do some banking and Christmas shopping all at once this holiday season.

The Hornell native hosted an opening reception Thursday afternoon. All the pieces on display are marked with prices and available for purchase — except those that have already been claimed, like the snowshoe piece that features a pair of white-tailed deer.

Vogt’s pieces are one of a kind.

“Everything is hand cut and ground fitted, copper burnished and soldered up,” he said. “It’s kind of a long process. You can get all these modern machines, but I don’t believe in that. I’d rather see the real art done to it.”

Vogt will often spend around 20 hours on a piece. Even the smaller items will take a couple hours to get to his liking.

Vogt said wildlife pieces are popular, and he also has a couple of unique guitars and smaller items like crosses and Celtic art. They’re all created in his home studio.

“It’s a fascinating art, and it’s pretty much getting to be a lost art,” Vogt said. “A lot of them get these new saws and all this, but that isn’t really crafting the glass, I don’t think. I do it the old fashioned way. In fact I burnish the copper with a clothes pin.”

Vogt’s passion dates back decades to when he moved back to Hornell after spending a dozen years working construction in Virginia.

“I worked construction and there wasn’t much to do over the winter, so I went out back at Gummers Glass in Thatcherville and he taught me how to do the foil work,” Vogt recalled. “It was a hobby for 25 years.”

One of his early pieces, featuring a locomotive, hung at City Hall for years in honor of his mother, a Fifth Ward Alderman. It’s now displayed at the Erie Depot Museum.

Vogt’s hobby has gotten a little more serious since he retired from the state. He often visits craftsman vendor shows and has a Facebook page, Martisans, featuring his work.

This month’s show at Steuben Trust is in conjunction with the Hornell Area Arts Council.

“They’re giving a lot of artists some good exposure by doing this here,” Vogt said.