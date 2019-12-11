Local Planning Committee meeting open to public
HORNELL — The next meeting of the Local Planning Committee charged with leading Hornell’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) is scheduled for Thursday from 1-3 p.m. at the Hornell Community Arts Center at 58 Broadway Mall.
The purpose of this meeting is to review:
• Draft Vision and Goals
• Key Findings from Downtown Profile
• Project Evaluation Criteria
• Preliminary review of potential projects from the City’s DRI application
The meeting is open to the public.
For more information, visit the project website www.hornelldri.com