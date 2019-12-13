SCIO — A local church will host two free community Christmas dinners in one the Sunday before the holiday.

Knights Creek Church, at 2987 Knights Creek Road (County Road 9), will provide a choice of ham or turkey dinners for community residents following its 11 a.m. Sunday morning worship service on Dec. 22. The service is preceded from 9:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. each week by an Experiencing God - Knowing and Doing the Will of God DVD/discussion series by international Bible teacher and author Henry Blackaby.

The church hosts a free Community Dinner each Sunday after its morning service and also will be holding its fourth Sundays party for December birthdays and anniversaries, including the birth of Christ.

Today, David Peralta, the church's Venezuelan music missionary, will lead Christmas caroling at community residential facilities, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Belmont and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Wellsville, with adults joining the church children, youth and young adults group that meets each week.

The church's traditional Christmas Day service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 25, to include music by Peralta, a member of the Simon Bolivar Venezuelan National Symphony Orchestra, and communion.

Further information on Knights Creek activities is available at www.facebook.com/KnightsCreekChurch, bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503.