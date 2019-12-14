Organization provides toys, clothes, food to families in need

CORNING - The Salvation Army distributed toys and food Friday for Christmas to nearly 150 needy families at the Salvation Army Citadel on Denison Parkway.

Captain Wanda Rivera, of the Salvation Army of Corning, said the families, who are from all over Steuben County, registered with the Salvation Army in mid-November to get help for Christmas.

“People sign up, and they choose what toys they want for the kids, the maximum is $25,” Rivera said. “They receive two toys, one set of clothing and a basket of food.”

Rivera said the Corning Salvation Army served 145 families Friday with toys, clothes and food.

“Anybody that needs toys for Christmas Day can call the Salvation Army,” Rivera said. “We are going to have extra toys and we are always happy to help people in need. We want everyone to have a toy for Christmas.”

The phone number of the East Denison Parkway Salvation Army is 607-962-4681. The Salvation Army Citadel, in Corning, can only aid people in Steuben County.

