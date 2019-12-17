By The Leader staff

BATH - The Bath Rotary Club was entertained at its Dec. 12 weekly, luncheon meeting by the Haverling Chamber Choir.

The choir is a select ensemble, comprised of high school students who are selected through a competitive audition. The group is directed by Neil J. Bryson, Music Department Chair and vocal music teacher at the Bath-Haverling Central School District.

The choir performs regularly scheduled concerts every year at the local school and also sings at various community functions, including at the Dormann Library Christmas Party that evening.

Over the years, including this year, many of the students in this ensemble have been selected for various honor choirs, sponsored by the Steuben County Music Teachers’ Association and the New York State School Music Association.

The group sang several holiday songs as well as “Shallow” from the movie A Star is Born, which was one of the choir members’ favorite song from their Pop Concert.

Bryson remarked that in addition to their dedication to the choir many of the members are also academic scholars, gifted athletes, and active participants in various school clubs and community service projects and activities. He stated “It is a joy to work with these young people and showcase their talents to the community.”

At the end of the performance, which library patrons and employees also enjoyed, Jane Russell, President of the Bath Rotary Club, thanked Bryson and the choir for filling the library with the beautiful songs of the season and for providing concerts throughout the year for the entire community to enjoy.

She also remarked how pleased she and the other Rotarians present were to learn that many of the choir members participate in community service activities since Rotary International is a worldwide organization of business, professional, and community leaders who provide humanitarian service, encourage high ethical standards in all vocations, and help build goodwill and peace in the world.

Russell also presented a book which she asked all choir members and Bryson to sign; the book will be placed on a shelf in the Dormann Library.

The Bath Rotary Club meets every Thursday at noon in the Empire Room of the Dormann Library in Bath.