Mt. Morris and Dansville clinic sites will remain open

MOUNT MORRIS — The Reproductive Health Center, a program of the Livingston County Department of Health, continues to provide vital services for adults and teens which includes birth control, pregnancy testing, annual exams, STI testing and rapid HIV testing.

Since 1972, the Center has filled a unique niche in Livingston County by providing low or no cost reproductive health care to thousands of individuals in the community. The clinic also continues to provide comprehensive reproductive Health education to youth and adults in schools and the community.

Due to a change in funding, the Reproductive Health Center is closing the Avon clinic site as of Dec. 31. The Mt. Morris and Dansville clinic sites will remain open and will continue to provide high quality, confidential services to area residents. The Center also will continue to provide services to SUNY Geneseo students at two locations on SUNY Geneseo campus.

For more information regarding services or educational presentations, call the Livingston County Reproductive Health Center at 243-7540 or visit the website at www.livingstoncounty.us/RHC