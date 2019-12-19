Annual event honors longtime Andover volunteer dispatcher

WELLSVILLE — The “It’s a Wonderful Life in Wellsville” Christmas Celebration draws to an end at 7 p.m. Saturday with the Mel Mickle Memorial Fireworks display, but, who was Mel Mickle?

While there is some confusion over the name, Al Mosher, the new executive director of the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce says the official name is the Mel Mickle Memorial Fireworks, and that this year's will be bigger than ever.

"We had rain during Evening Under the Stars so we cancelled those fireworks and are putting the funds toward the Christmas fireworks. We have also had some rather nice donations. The business community really stepped up," he said.

Older members of local police, fire and rescue companies recall when the voice on KED-620 radio called them out in the middle of the night or anytime during the day for fires and automobile accidents, and any other emergency that may be occurring. That voice was the voice of Melba "Mel" Mickle. Saturday's fireworks are dedicated in her memory.

A former member of the Wellsville Ambulance Department and Rescue Squad, Mike Baldwin, recalled, "Before the county transitioned to a countywide 911 system and was transmitted from the county building, the towns of Andover and Wellsville had their own dispatchers. They were volunteers who would answer emergency calls from their homes.

"For decades, Ruth Cicirello answered Wellsville and Independence ambulance calls from her home. In a similar fashion, Mel Mickle answered and dispatched the entire Allegany County fire service from her home in the Village of Andover. With a single tower site, Mel received all fire/ambulance calls for the entire county outside of Wellsville and dispatched those calls," he said.

In an article for the Allegany County Historical Society William Greene wrote in 2006, "For a number of years, the Allegany County fire radio was kept in the Sheriff’s office in Belmont, and then in a private individual's home also in Belmont. Sometime during the year of 1963, the Allegany County fire radio was moved from Belmont to the George and Melba Mickle's house in Andover. There it remained for 26 years.

"After George’s death in June of 1969, his wife Melba became the back bone of the fire system for the next 19 years. She never missed a call. Sometimes going days and nights without sleep to make sure every piece of fire equipment and fire personnel were where they were supposed to be and were safely back at home when the fire was over. This was also true for all of the rescue squads in the in the county except for Wellsville as they had there own rescue dispatch. She also dispatched the Andover Police Department full time."

Baldwin said, "With a single tower site, Mel received all fire/ambulance calls for the entire county outside of Wellsville and dispatched those calls. Also, for decades. This lone woman handled the entire radio traffic, 24/7, for the entire county. Volunteer firefighters would sit in for her on Sunday's while she attended church or other activities.

"Under Keith Barber the county transitioned to a countywide 911 system in the late 1980s and Mickle was dismissed from her county duties."

Greene wrote, "In 1988 Mel retired and the radio was moved back to Belmont, into the county court house. Her voice was greatly missed."

"This elderly woman was the Allegany County Fire Service dispatch system. 24/7. Mel was the voice of the Allegany County Fire Radio system," Baldwin said.

"No one will ever know how much property or how many lives were saved because of her unthankful vigil at the base station KED-620," Greene wrote, adding, "She was always there day or night, there was no time off, Mel was always there to answer the call. When she did take time off the person that baby sat the radio was paid by Mel."

Greene continued, "On November 12, 1997, Mel Mickle passed away. It was a sad time for all of the Allegany County fire service and area rescue squads. At her funeral 24 Allegany County Fire Departments, 2 Pennsylvania Fire Departments sent fire trucks, rescue trucks and ambulances to her funeral. State Police, Allegany County Sheriff’s Department and Village Police Departments sent patrol cars also. Two fire departments that couldn’t make it called to apologize for there not being there."

In 1999 the Mickle family, who lived in Wellsville, organized the first Christmas fireworks display in her honor.

Twenty years later the tradition continues. Donations for the display, which still entertains not only locals but also visitors to the village at Christmas time, are always welcome and can be sent to the Wellsville Area Chamber of Commerce at 114 N. Main St., Wellsville, NY, 14895.

Also on tap for the last weekend of the Chamber sponsored events are on Saturday:

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Free Gift Wrapping and Hot Cocoa at the Chamber

Noon - Story Time Saturday (Chamber)

Noon to 3 p.m. - Immaculate Conception School Live Nativity (Main St)

1 to 2 p.m. - Wellsville First United Methodist Church Free Hot Cocoa and Cookies (Main St)

7 p.m. Mel Mickle Memorial Fireworks