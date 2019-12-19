Annual program helps elderly residents in community

JASPER — The Jasper-Troupsburg FFA Chapter delivered 20 bags of holiday cheer to elderly residents in the greater J-T community on Sunday. This annual tradition has brought holiday joy and spirit into the homes of countless community members since its first delivery in 2006.

A lot of work goes into creating these bags of holiday cheer. The process starts with the creation of a committee at the monthly chapter meeting. Before the delivery date, the committee meets to discuss recipients, contents of the bags, and delivery routes. The chapter officer team works together to create Christmas cards that feature a group holiday photo and hand-written signatures that add a personalized touch to each bag.

Overall, there were over 12 different items in the bags, including maple syrup, gloves, hot chocolate, mugs, and much more. These items were donated to the chapter by FFA members, J-T faculty, and parents.

High school senior and President of the chapter, Allyson Hayes, has participated in this event for several years and enjoys giving back to her neighbors.

“This activity allows us to give back to some community members who have and continue to support us and our organization,” said Hayes. “It takes a village and this activity gives us a chance to give back to ours.”

The National FFA Organization, which mainly focuses on agricultural education and leadership, also strongly believes in the importance of community service. The FFA motto states, “Learning to do, doing to learn, earning to live, living to serve.” The last three words highlights the importance the organization places on giving back to others, which the J-T FFA upholds strongly with their yearly community service traditions.

The Christmas Basket delivery tradition is only one of many community service projects the chapter executes every year. Other projects include town sign landscape maintenance, spring lawn cleanup, farm fence assistance, and more.

Phil Marsh, the chapter advisor, oversees all chapter operations and continuously encourages members to give back to the community. Throughout his time as the FFA Advisor at J-T, he has been able to witness both student and community growth through this project and others just like it.

Through its numerous community service projects, the J-T FFA receives many thanks and positive feedback from community members. The chapter typically receives several thank-you cards from recipients of their Christmas basket deliveries and many gracious comments about the other work they do throughout the year.

Members greatly enjoy participating in community service projects throughout the year. On top of part time jobs, school work, and athletics, members still find time to prioritize the FFA and the many rewarding activities it offers.

Jade Atherton, high school senior and chapter Secretary, has participated in the Christmas Baskets delivery project for several years, and always looks forward to the event every winter.

“The intrinsic reward of this project is priceless,” said Atherton.

The National FFA Organization, founded in 1928, is a youth organization with over 700,000 members across the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The organization provides leadership and career success training through agricultural education. Over 8,600 chapters are located throughout the country, with the J-T FFA chapter proudly representing the organization with its annual Christmas community service project.

Throughout the rest of the academic year, the J-T FFA will be hosting more community service projects, competing in various agricultural and leadership contests, hosting monthly business meetings, and more. To keep up with all things J-T FFA, you can follow its Facebook page.