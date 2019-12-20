Shawmut Trail, infrastructure upgrades supported

HORNELL — Christmas came a little early for the City of Hornell Thursday, with a couple big presents delivered by New York state’s Regional Economic Development Council (REDC) initiative.

The City of Hornell was directly awarded over $1.6 million across three different projects.

Hornell-area recreation will receive a boost in 2020 following an allocation of $84,352 for a Shawmut Trail Extension Project. The City of Hornell will extend the Shawmut Trail with a stone dust surfaced trail, connecting the Shawmut Trail to the popular Finger Lakes Trail, a statewide attraction.

“The Shawmut trail is very popular and is used frequently by many throughout the area,” said Hornell Mayor John Buckley. “It's been a goal to extend it and this grant will help make that a reality.

“We're very appreciative for all these grant monies and thankful to our regional and State partners as well as City Planner Heather Reynolds for her work in preparing the grant applications.”

The bulk of the funding is in the form of an even $1 million for Water Pollution Control Plant Disinfection. The City of Hornell will install effluent ultraviolet disinfection at the Water Pollution Control Plant. This project will improve water quality by reducing pathogens in the plant's discharge to the Canisteo River.

The city was awarded another $567,000 in infrastructure funding for Sanitary Sewer System Improvements. Funds will be used to rehabilitate sanitary sewer trunk lines on Delaware and East Streets in the city.

“These grant awards are welcome news and much needed for the City,” Buckley said. “With the aging infrastructure we have here in Hornell, we rely on these funding streams in order to keep local taxes down. The sewer lining program is incredibly important as much of the sewer system is a century old. The UV disinfection is State mandated, so we will have a local share we'll need to budget for.”

Elsewhere in Steuben County, the Town of Jasper was awarded $832,850 for a Wastewater Improvement Project. Funds will be used to complete replacement and improvement of the wastewater treatment plant, installation of disinfection within the treatment plant building, and improvements to the collection system.

The Town of Cameron was awarded $23,750 for a Housing Needs Assessment. Funds will be used to conduct a town-wide housing needs assessment.

A total of $30,000 was awarded for a Town of Bath Lake Salubria and Kanona Collection System Study. The Town of Bath will complete an engineering report evaluating the possible extension of its wastewater treatment plant's service area to the areas of Lake Salubria and Kanona, connecting residences that currently have on-site septic systems.

Expansion of Upstate Campbell was also funded. Upstate Farms Cheese, LLC, a subsidiary of farmer-owned Upstate Niagara Cooperative, Inc., will receive $2,280,000 from Empire State Development to modernize its Campbell facility to increase capacity, update infrastructure, enhance quality programs, and expand sustainability initiatives.

Overall, the Southern Tier region will be awarded a total of $88.9 million and the Finger Lakes region $64.4 million under the ninth round of funding through the state’s REDC initiative.

In a joint statement, State Senator Tom O’Mara (R,C,I-Big Flats) and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano (R,C,I-Corning) said “The Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions continue to stand out. This ongoing success is the greatest testament to all of the regional leaders across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes whose hard work has been unmatched. This ongoing commitment over the past nine years assessing our regional strengths and weaknesses, identifying specific economic priorities, and putting in place short- and long-term strategies for growth, has kept building a stronger and stronger foundation for future success. These regional public-private partnerships help provide the economic leadership we need in a globally competitive economy. Now it remains up to all of us, at every level of government, to continue putting these resources to good, effective use to revitalize our regional economies.”

O’Mara and Palmesano also looked ahead to the beginning of the 2020 legislative session in January and urged Cuomo and legislative leaders to make broad-based tax relief, mandate relief, and regulatory reform top priorities for revitalizing local economies across the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes regions, and statewide.

O’Mara and Palmesano said, “These ongoing investments are critical, but we also urge Governor Cuomo and legislative leaders to renew this state’s commitment in 2020 to the broad-based actions that are critical to short- and long-term success of our local small business owners, manufacturers, farmers, all of our job creators, local property taxpayers, and families. That means creating a stronger business climate through tax cuts, removing the heavy burden of unfunded state mandates, and getting state regulations out of the way of sustained economic growth and job creation.”

Since 2011, including this year, the Southern Tier REDC has been awarded a total of approximately $702 million and the Finger Lakes REDC roughly $705 million in REDC economic development aid. Each region has been recognized as a “Top Performer” over the past six award cycles.

Additionally, in 2015, the Southern Tier and the Finger Lakes REDCs were among the three winners, along with the Central New York REDC, of the Upstate Revitalization Incentive (URI) economic development aid competition. Each region received a $500-million portion of the $1.5-billion in URI grants awarded for the first time in 2015. The URI awards are being distributed over five years, $100 million per year, which is in addition to the award announced today. Together in 2019, then, the regional totals for the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes are approximately $189 million and $165 million respectively, for economic development.

Governor Andrew Cuomo and the Legislature established New York's 10 regional economic development councils as part of the 2011-2012 state budget. The councils have established a more locally based approach for distributing state economic development aid and guide the development of local economic development strategies that compete for state assistance.