Local Fire Dept. uses crowdfunding site

The Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department is launching its annual fund drive with the addition of 21st century technology; this year they’re incorporating an online crowdfunding platform, “ioby,” as part the drive.

According to its website, ioby is a not-for-profit based in Brooklyn that’s committed to helping raise funds for organizations that help make their communities a better place to live and be.

“Ioby stands for ‘in our backyards,’ but it also stands for taking care of each other, for civic participation, and for trusting neighbors to know what’s best for the neighborhood. Our crowdfunding platform helps connect local leaders with support and funding from their communities to make our neighborhoods more sustainable, healthier, greener, more livable, and more fun.”

The ioby webpage is in addition to the traditional letter BKPFD be sending out to members of the community, and even that is new and improved. The letter will be sent out in January, but the webpage is already up and accepting contributions.

According to the BKPFD, they responded to an average of three to four emergency calls per week this year, with an average response time of 6.5 minutes — about 3 minutes less than the national average for volunteer fire departments. While allocations from taxes do cover a percentage of the fire company’s expenses, donations are still needed for vital equipment.

“In 2020, we will need to replace additional sets of bunker gear for our volunteers. We will also need to purchase new air packs to replace our current packs that are 15 years old,” reads the letter. The BKPFD is also working to build a new rescue truck for improved responses to motor vehicle incidents.

MAKE A FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION

• Contribute online at ioby.org/BKP-FireDept-AnnualDrive2019.

• Contribute by check. Make payable and send to:

Branchport Keuka Park Fire Department , 3686 Rte. 54A , Branchport, N.Y. 14418

All financial contributions are tax-deductible

JOIN AND VOLUNTEER

“We are always looking for men and women willing to make the commitment to serve our community. Firefighting, EMT, dive team, fire police, auxiliary and support services, junior firefighter program —your time and energy are welcome in any of these roles. Training is provided.”

Phone: 315-595-2296

Email: IBKPFDCHIEF@GMAIL.COM