Hikes scheduled in Avon, Cuba, Hinsdale

Start the New Year right by getting outdoors on Jan. 1.

Join one of three 1st Day Events on the Greenway offered by the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park (GVGSP). These are free events, scheduled for Avon, Cuba and Hinsdale.

These easy hikes will be great activities for the entire family and leashed pets are allowed. In case of severe weather, a posting will be made on Facebook advising the cancellation of any of these events. Pre-registration is required.

Cuba 1st Day Hike, 1 p.m.: Ring in the new year with an invigorating winter walk along the Greenway, heading west along Griffin Creek and Olean Creek, where an abundance of wildlife can typically be seen.

Meet at Bull Street in Cuba (42.216592, -78.283329) for a 2.5 mile round trip hike on an easy trail. If there is snow, bring snow shoes or skis. There are no bathroom facilities available, however, The Palmer Opera House, located at 12 W Main St, Cuba, NY 14727 is less than a half mile away from the meet up location and will be open at 11 a.m. and after the hike to offer hot beverages, snacks, and handicapped accessible restrooms. Hike leader: Mike Landowski.

Avon 1st Day Hike/Ride, 11 a.m.: Snowmobilers! Ring in the New Year with your comrades on the Greenway’s First Day Hike/Ride from the Avon area heading south to Cuylerville.

Meet at Erie-Attica Trail Parking Lot – State Route 5 to Farmers Rd. in Avon (42.922842, -77.756422) for a 20-30 mile snowmobile ride or a 2 mile hike/cross country ski/snowshoe one hour event on an easy trail starting on the Erie-Attica Trail and continuing on the Genesee Valley Greenway. Snowmobiles will travel south to around Cuylerville. There will be a porta-john available in the parking area.

Registered snowmobiles are the only motorized form of transportation permitted on the Greenway. Please, no ATV’s, UTV’s etc. This ride is supported by the Caledonia Trailblazers and the Henrietta Hill and Gully Riders Snowmobile clubs. If there is no snow, there will still be a hike. If there is snow, hikers are still encouraged to attend to hike, ski or snowshoe. The clubs will offer hot dogs, hamburgers and snacks afterwards. The Friends will provide water, coffee and cocoa.

Hinsdale 1st Day Walk/Hike, 8:45 a.m.: Start the New Year early by experiencing an invigorating walk along the Genesee Valley Greenway’s most recent open section heading east along Oil Creek. The walk/hike begins at 9 a.m. Meet at the Hinsdale United Methodist Church - Main St. (42.167278, -78.387766) for a 2-mile round trip on an easy trail. The Hinsdale Historical Society will lead this hike. Hot chocolate will be served afterwards. Bathrooms will be available at meeting location.

Pre-registration is required. Please include number in party and hike location as there is more than one 1st Day Hike on the Greenway. Send email to: Kristine.Uribe@parks.ny.gov with “First Day Hike Regi” in the subject line or leave a message at (585) 493-3614.

Questions: (585)493-3614 or Kristine.Uribe@parks.ny.gov