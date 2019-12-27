GENESEO — On Jan. 7, 2020, representatives from the Town and Village of Geneseo will host an informal open house to gather input on the Geneseo Active Transportation Plan. The event will be held from 5–7 p.m. in the Geneseo School District cafeteria at 4050 Avon Road, Geneseo, NY 14454.

The Geneseo Active Transportation Plan builds upon previous planning efforts to propose enhancements to the pedestrian, bicycling, and public transportation networks throughout the Town and Village of Geneseo.

The open house will provide an opportunity for the public to provide feedback on conceptual recommendations, which include on-road bicycle facilities, intersection enhancements, additional sidewalks and crosswalks, and an improved connection to the Genesee Valley Greenway. Public input gathered will help to determine and prioritize recommendations included in the final report, which will serve as a blueprint to guide future infrastructure and policy improvements in Geneseo.

The Geneseo Active Transportation Plan is a partnership between the Town of Geneseo, the Village of Geneseo, Livingston County, the Genesee Transportation Council, and Barton & Loguidice.

For more information on the Geneseo Active Transportation Plan, contact Megan Crowe, Senior Planner at the Livingston County Planning Department at mcrowe@co.livingston.ny.us or 585-243-7550.