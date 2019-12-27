Members of American Legion Post 702 presented the Board of Trustees with a new American flag for the new meeting room

WELLSVILLE — The Village of Wellsville received a housewarming gift at this week’s board meeting, the last of 2019 and the second in its new home at 23 North Main.

Members of American Legion Post 702 presented the Board of Trustees with a new American flag for the new meeting room.

Post 702 Commander Brent Roberts said village codes officer Jo Fenske initially inquired about dry cleaning the old flag, but the Legion decided the village’s recent move was the perfect occasion to present a brand new flag to the board as a “housewarming gift.”

“We very much appreciate this and we appreciate everything you guys do, all the programs and the work with the youth,” said Mayor Randy Shayler. “We’re very fortunate to have you here in the Village of Wellsville. Thank you for the flag and thank you for everything else you do.”

Sharing 23 North

In keeping with the season of giving, trustee Mike Roeske suggested the village offer its meeting room to the Town of Wellsville to conduct its board meetings on the second Wednesday of each month. The town is moving its offices to the Municipal Airport while its new home is under construction.

Roeske said allowing the town to conduct its meetings downtown would be more convenient for all involved.

“I think it’s a great idea,” Shayler said. “If they choose to accept, we’ll figure out the logistics.”

Roeske will present the plan to the town at its Dec. 30 reorganizational meeting.

Grant awards

Shayler also addressed the impact of Wellsville’s successful Regional Economic Development Council applications. The village was awarded $1 million towards the wastewater treatment plant project.

“It’s substantial. We will put that to good use,” Shayler said. “It’s welcome.”

Wellsville was also the lead agency on a grant for $150,000 which will be put towards a Local Waterfront Development Program.

“It’s a little undecided at this point exactly how that’s going to be used,” Shayler said. “It’s a consortium of a lot of towns and villages along the Genesee River. That has been spearheaded by the hospital and Brenda Szabo and her efforts. That will continue to evolve as far as how that money is used.”

Shayler said the village will also be impacted by a $200,000 Microenterprise Assistance Program obtained by Allegany County, which will help entrepreneurs. The funding was welcomed by the village given struggles at major industrial employers such as Dresser-Rand and Ljungstrom.

“Microenterprise is a one or two-man show kind of thing,” Shayler said. “These are small grants for small businesses, startups. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a startup, but it’s the type of thing where if someone is perhaps looking to set up a second income or their primary income has been impacted by recent developments or whatnot, this is an opportunity to take a look at maybe getting some startup money. It’s very positive from the standpoint of the village.”

Other business

In other business, the board set a public hearing on the new impoundment of vehicles law for Jan. 13 at 5:30 p.m.

James Fuller was added to the rolls of the Grant Duke Hose Co. #1.