NYHealthcareCompare website, if funded, would provide hospital pricing information across New York

ALBANY – New York would set up a one-stop shop to compare pricing for procedures at hospitals around the state under a plan backed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo on Friday pledged support for creating a website that will list health care prices and quality ratings in an effort to allow consumers to easily compare their options.

The NYHealthcareCompare website, if funded by lawmakers, would allow New York users to search by hospital or medical procedure, according to Cuomo's office.

"This new website will give New Yorkers the facts they need to make informed decisions about the cost and quality of healthcare procedures — helping increase competition in the marketplace and driving down prices," Cuomo said in a statement.

The proposal is the latest unveiled as part of Cuomo's 2020 State of the State agenda, which he has been slowly rolling out in advance of his speech Jan. 8.

It comes after the Trump administration required hospitals to publicly post their master list of prices at the start of 2019.

But the lists have been criticized for being voluminous, convoluted and difficult to navigate for regular consumers.

Cuomo's proposal calls for information about pricing, hospital quality and state law to be posted on one state website, rather than scattered across several.