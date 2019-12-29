Open call for projects targeting Downtown Revitalization funds

HORNELL — Have a business plan for a downtown property that’s ripe for development?

The City of Hornell’s Local Planning Committee (LPC) would love to hear it.

The LPC is seeking project proposals for possible inclusion in the Strategic Investment Plan, a key step as Hornell moves through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) process over the coming months.

The city was awarded $10 million in DRI funding earlier this year to target projects that boost the local economy and transform Hornell’s downtown into a vibrant destination, where the next generation of New Yorkers will want to live, work, and raise a family.

The call for the public to participate in the process was at the forefront of this month’s LPC meeting.

“We can sit here as a committee and come up with 10 or 20 ideas for adaptive reuse of the old post office building, to use one example, but if the property owners aren’t on board and they don’t want to pursue it, then it’s not going anywhere,” said Mayor John Buckley, the LPC co-chair. “That’s why we need the stakeholders, the property owners to really come to the table with these projects.”

Submissions of project proposals are open to the public, and proposals will be considered from both private sector parties and not-for-profit organizations. Applications are due by noon on Jan. 6.

Proposed projects must be located within the Hornell DRI boundary to be eligible, although if a project is located in close proximity the proposal may be included provided a justification statement is submitted by the applicant.

Eligible projects

The following project types are eligible:

New Development, Redevelopment, and/or Rehabilitation of Existing Buildings: Projects involving the development, redevelopment, or rehabilitation of real property for mixed-use, commercial, residential, or entertainment.

Site Improvements: Projects involving the renovation of existing or creation of new outdoor spaces on private property.

Branding and Marketing: Projects that improve downtown wayfinding and legibility and foster a sense of place for residents, investors, developers, tourists, and/or visitors. Eligible activities for this project type include on-time expenses, such as the development of materials and signage or purchase of equipment. Ongoing operational costs, such as funding a downtown manager or maintaining website, are not eligible.

The LPC will also evaluate projects based on how they fulfill the goals of Hornell’s DRI plan. The committee discussed those goals at this month’s meeting, the second official gathering of the LPC.

Goal No. 1 is to promote the city’s historic character through revitalization of vacant and underutilized buildings.

Goal No. 2 is to promote the walkability and generally make downtown more pedestrian friendly year-round through programming and activities. This includes the creation of public gathering spaces downtown and various entertainment options.

Goal No. 3 is to increase the number of residential options downtown, with a focus on market rate housing, upper story reuse and short term housing.

Goal No. 4 is to establish downtown as a vibrant center for business, entrepreneurship, working and learning.

The committee discussed what exactly it means by the adaptive reuse of old buildings. LPC co-chair Shawn Hogan pointed to current and future projects that have transformed vacant buildings into housing developments, such as former Lincoln School and the Rockland Silk Mill.

“We have a lot of buildings that have outlived their useful life for a particular purpose, like the old Tribune building,” Hogan said. “That’s a very historic building. That’s a building that begs for adaptive reuse. There’s a lot of them.”

Growth opportunity

The committee was presented with findings from a study of the DRI area conducted by Camoin Associates, a Saratoga Springs-based economic development consulting firm.

Christa Franzi of Camoin discussed location quotients — how concentrated a certain industry sector is within a community. A score of 1 is average, while high location quotients are around 5 or 6.

Hornell’s location quotient for railroad rolling stock manufacturing measured 1,000.

“That’s a really important story to tell, not just the fact you have these businesses but the fact you have this workforce, and this specialized, talented workforce. That’s something that nobody else has,” Franzi said. “Right now I don’t recognize most of that just walking down Main Street. When we think about marketing and branding and telling your story, the story of your former and current economy are really important.”

Franzi said Hornell’s designation as a federal Opportunity Zone provides another layer of incentives on top of the DRI.

She also reported some Hornell industry trends, noting companies are committed to supporting local businesses and the local economy.

“There is an opportunity to attract supply chain up and down the local economy to this area who might be office users,” she said.

Franzi said there are opportunities in the DRI for small scale producers making a specialized product, often as a second income or “side hustle.”

“These are the people that are helping to revitalize downtown areas,” she said. “They need a manufacturing space, a bigger space where they can make stuff and have a small retail presence. These are the people that are infusing life back into downtowns and they’re creating higher paying jobs in the retail sector.”

Franzi said that while retail demand remains relatively flat downtown due to the “Amazon effect,” there is some potential for growth.

“As you infuse the downtown with employees and residential population, that demand can grow,” she said.

Hogan believes there is opportunity for growth, noting that the Peebles retail store downtown ranked 27th of 306 stores nationwide.

“If you build it, they will come. It has certainly filled a niche market in our area. People do go there and shop and it’s a very successful store,” Hogan said. “If we can get those people who come from all points — northern Pennsylvania, they’re coming from deep into Allegany County. Not to make light of Wellsville, because we’ve been there, but they’ve lost a lot of their retail base as far as shopping options and their major employers are losing people. They’re in a rough patch. A lot of people are coming here to shop at Wegmans because it’s the closest grocery store.

“At one time Hornell was a commercial shopping hub for a wider area, and it’s kind of returning to that,” Hogan added. “It was a health care hub for a wider area, and it’s returning to that as we evolve the MOB and recruit more positions. We’re spread out. We have to act as a magnet in the center city to take advantage of the population that’s being drawn here.”

Buckley agreed, noting he saw clothing from Wellsville, Dansville and beyond while ringing the bell for the Salvation Army this holiday season at the Hornelll plaza.

“We’re pulling in people from all over the region with that retail hub,” he said. “The trick is how do we get them downtown? We need to have something to attract them.”

Residents with ideas can submit them at https://hornelldri.com/

Part 2 of this story, examining projects already proposed for DRI funding, will appear later this week.