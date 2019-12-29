ALBANY — Rockland County Sheriff Louis Falco urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday tor reconsider a new law that limits cash bail in certain cases involving hate crimes just hours after five people were stabbed in an anti-Semitic attack in Monsey.

Falco, a Democrat, made the comments with the Democratic governor at his side as they all condemned the Saturday night violence at the home of a rabbi during a Hanukkah party.

The controversial bail reforms, set to take effect Jan. 1 but already being implemented, will end cash bail for misdemeanors and many non-violent felons, but it will not apply in the Monsey case.

Greenwood Lake resident Thomas Grafton, 37, was ordered held on $5 million bail Sunday after he was arraigned on five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary.

But most of the anti-Semitic incidents in New York City in recent days — eight over the past week — did not include bail as the cases are set to be adjudicated and were not deemed violent, the New York Post reported.

"The governor touched on a few things, and I didn’t make any bones about it when I said to him, you know, we’ve had these new criminal-justice reforms and part of the criminal-justice reforms, there’s hate crimes where there’s no bail," Falco said during a media briefing.

"I honestly believe that our Legislature needs to go back and start looking at some of these things," he continued. "I think reforms are good, but I do think some of them have to be looked at to go even further where he wants to go with his domestic terrorism stuff."

Cuomo calls Monsey stabbing 'domestic terrorism'

Supporters of the new reforms said many similar crimes would not have required cash bail even under current law, and they criticized Falco for his comments after the attack.

"The fact that the Rockland County Sheriff is weaponizing this tragedy to call for revision of the new bail law before it has even gone into effect is shameful political posturing," Erin George, civil rights campaigns director for Citizen Action of New York, said in a statement.

"The accused person arrested in this case was charged with a violent crime upon which the new law will have no impact."

For his part, Cuomo vowed to push for a new domestic terrorism law that would stiffen penalties for those convicted of hate crimes.

He called Saturday's stabbings a case of "domestic terrorism."

Cuomo said New York has had 13 acts of anti-Semitism since Dec. 8.

"It is an American cancer that is spreading in the body politic. An American cancer, turned one cell in the body against the other," Cuomo said at the news conference in Monsey.

"Once we become intolerant of differences, then we are intolerant with America, because America is all about differences."

Cuomo's call for a domestic violence terrorism law follows his introduction of the Hate Crime Domestic Terrorism Act in August. He said Sunday he would push the state Legislature to approve the law when they return for a six-month session next month.

Cuomo also vowed to boost the police presence to fight anti-Semitism and ordered increased State Police patrols in Orthodox Jewish neighborhoods. He did not address Falco's comments.

"I also believe the situation has gotten so bad frankly that we have to increase our legal enforcement not just with more police, but we have to change the laws to call this what it is," he said.

"This is terrorism. It is domestic terrorism."

Cash bail change in New York draws increased scrutiny

Falco's comments reiterated growing concern among law-enforcement officials that the end of cash bail in many cases may lead to dangerous inmates being released as they await the resolution of their cases.

Police, districts attorneys and Republican lawmakers have all urged the Legislature and Cuomo to revisit the law, which was approved in June.

About 3,800 inmates across New York have been or are expected to be released as a result of the new law, a review by the USA TODAY Network New York found.

Falco said the country has become "complacent" and needs to better recognize that what happened in Monsey can happen anywhere.

"We hope that this was the first time it happened in Rockland, and we will do our best with the State Police and the local political leaders and state government and our governor to try to make sure it’s the last time that it happens in Rockland," he said.

George said the new bail reforms mean that "legally innocent people should not be locked behind bars," particularly as cash bail disproportionately impacted minorities and the poor.

"Even under a money bail system, people who can afford to pay for their freedom are still released pretrial — regardless of the charges," George said.

"Poor people should not have different rights than people with resources."

Local leaders vowed to bolster security in Rockland, which is home to 90,000 Jewish residents.

A license-plate reader helped to quickly identify the suspect, they said, and more of the technology will look to be added.

"This is a problem that has been a long time brewing within our community and within the state and within in the country," Ramapo Supervisor Michael Specht said.

"And it has to be fixed. It has to be solved."