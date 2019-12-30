$3M grant to include water metering rehabilitation

CANISTEO — The Village of Canisteo’s water distribution system and metering system will undergo a dramatic overhaul in 2020-2021 as the result of a $3 million grant award in late December.

The Village’s water system is a vestige of the 1930’s-era Works Progress Administration (WPA), and according to Village Mayor Monica Recktenwald is experiencing the “not surprising” signs of an aged water network, including: repetitive water-main breaks, inadequate fire-flow protection, low residual water pressure and elevated unaccounted water volumes.

The system’s rehabilitation will include replacement of approximately 16,000 linear feet of four-inch water main piping, hydrants, and related appurtenances. The NYS Environmental Facilities Corporation administered program includes $416M Water Infrastructure Improvement Act and Intermunicipal Water Infrastructure Grant Program.

To close an anticipated $2 million gap between the $5 million project cost and grant award, the Village is working on securing additional grant funds from USDA and CDBG with Hunt Engineers and Architects, its grant-writing and engineering consultant partner along with RCAP Solutions.

The Village anticipates securing additional financing and commencing construction in early 2021.