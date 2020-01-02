ALFRED — Canisteo resident Amy Rummel, a veteran Professor of Marketing at Alfred University, has been honored with the University’s Fiat Lux! Award, given to individuals who have brought distinction and inspiration to the University community.

“During her teaching tenure at Alfred University, Amy has earned a reputation as a professor who engages her students in a learning process that inspires them to achieve and nurtures them throughout their academic journey,” said Mark Lewis, dean of the Alfred University college of Business, in presenting Rummel with the award.

Rummel grew up in Alexandria, Va. and served four years as associate professor of marketing at the University of Otago, in New Zealand, before joining the Alfred University faculty 28 years ago. For the last two decades, she has served as director of the Marketing Program in the University’s College of Business.

In that time, she supervised the American Marketing Association student group and, in that capacity, has shepherded countless students to conferences in New Orleans and Chicago and on study tours to Europe and New Zealand. She also has facilitated a program in which students work with area non-profits, helping them develop marketing plans. As the College of Business liaison to the University’s School of Art and Design, she also has led development of an art business minor.

Her extraordinary capacity for inspiring students has been recognized on numerous occasions during her tenure at Alfred University, during which she won ten Alfred University Teaching Awards.

In addition to her work in the classroom, she has been generous as a citizen of the University community, serving on numerous committees including the Human Subjects Committee, Health Professions Advisory Committee, and Faculty Development Committee. She served also two four-year terms on the Herrick Library Committee, as well as on ARGUS, the Alfred Research Grants for Undergraduate Students, which provides students from all majors and disciplines with an opportunity to obtain funding to support research of creative work.

Amy and her husband, Randall Rummel, are long-time residents of Canisteo, where they settled after moving to the Southern Tier.