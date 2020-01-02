SWAIN — Skiers and snowboarders do not have to wait until there has been an accident to get to know the Swain Ski Patrol.

On Saturday, Jan. 18 and then again on Sunday, March 1, Ski Patrol is hosting an open house that includes a free one day lift pass and lunch. Hours are 10 to 2 each day.

Previously scheduled for Jan. 4, the first event has been postponed to Jan. 18.

Many of the best skiers on the hill belong to the National Ski Patrol. This esteemed national organization was formed in the 1930s to provide safety and first aid for the recreational ski industry. The Swain Ski Patrol is seeking new members. Participation in the open house is by no means an obligation to join Ski Patrol. It is a chance for skiers and snow boarders to have a look close up as to what the men and women in the red coats do.

Space is limited for the open house. Participants are asked to pre-register by emailing membership@swainskipatrol.org or calling membership coordinator Steve Walker at 607-382-3195.