The 2020 Step Outdoors Winter Outings Series continues Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 4 and 5. All activities are free and open to people from beginners to the experienced and of all ages, including adults and children under adult supervision.

Dress for the weather, including wearing proper footwear with traction devices if necessary or, if there is enough snow, snowshoes or cross-country skis. Bring water and a snack. A limited number of cross-country skis and snowshoes with traction devices will be available to use free during activities. Those who have their own equipment are encouraged to bring it.

Snowshoeing Basics is Saturday, Jan. 4 at Sinnemahoning.

From noon to 2 p.m. join experienced snowshoer Kimberly Lott for Snowshoeing Basics at the Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. It's free. Some snowshoes and trekking poles will be provided for youth and adults or participants can bring their own. The program will begin indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom with an introduction to snowshoeing equipment and styles, followed by a guided practice instruction on level ground and then a short excursion on the trail. If snow depth is insufficient for snowshoeing, the indoor program will be held followed by a two- to three-mile nature hike. For more information, call the park office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Eagle Watch is Sunday, Jan. 5 at Tioga-Hammond Dam Spillway.

At 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, a free, one-hour Eagle Watch led by local expert Matt West will be at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Tioga-Hammond Dam spillway at 94-98 South Main Street in Tioga Borough. This is one of the best spots in the area to see bald eagles. Bring a camera and binoculars. A limited number of spotting scopes and binoculars will be available. West will talk about the life of the bald eagle, the Pennsylvania Game Commission's reintroduction program, how to identify this raptor and areas in Tioga County where people can go to see them. To get to the spillway from Wellsboro, take Route 287 north for 17 miles, turn right at the stop sign onto South Main Street in Tioga Borough, drive to the end of the street, wind past the park entrance gate and drive past the spillway to the parking area. For information, call the Ives Run Visitor Information Center at 570-835-5281.

Register by Jan. 9 for Saturday, Jan. 11 Cross-Country Skiing for Beginners at Sinnemahoning.

Those interested in attending Cross-Country Skiing for Beginners on Saturday, Jan. 11 are asked to register by Thursday, Jan. 9. It's free. All ages are welcome. Skis, poles, and boots in adult sizes will be provided or participants can bring their own. Join experienced cross-country ski instructor Curt Weinhold for a fun lesson from noon to 2 p.m. on Jan. 11 at the Sinnemahoning State Park Wildlife Center at 4843 Park Drive in Austin, Potter County. The program will begin indoors in the Wildlife Center classroom with an introduction to cross-country skiing equipment and styles, followed by guided practice instruction on level ground and then a short excursion on the trail. If snow depth is insufficient for skiing, an overview of ski equipment and techniques will be held indoors, followed by a two- to three-mile nature hike. Register online at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park. For more information, call the park office at 814-647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk or email SinnemahoningSP@pa.gov.

Women's Introduction to Ice Fishing is Saturday, Jan. 11.

The free Women's Introduction to Ice Fishing on Saturday, Jan. 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. will begin with an indoor morning session and continue outdoors in the afternoon at Hills Creek State Park at 111 Spillway Road, near Wellsboro. The program is for adult women and young ladies ages 11 and up who preregistered. Covered will be ice fishing basics like rigging and using a tip-up, working a jigging rod, selecting bait and lures, using an auger to bore a fishing hole, how to be safe on the ice and a demonstration of how to prepare and cook freshly caught fish. Equipment will be provided. This program will be held whether or not there is enough ice on the lake. The fishing license requirement is waived. For more information, call Amidea Daniel, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Northcentral Region outreach education coordinator at 814-359-5217 or email adaniel@pa.gov.

More information:

Visit http://www.stepoutdoors.org any time to learn more about Winter Outings events or for updates on trail conditions, directions and other information. Information is also available by calling 570-724-0300 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays.