Christmas trees should be clear of ornaments and placed between sidewalk and curb

CORNING - The City of Corning is providing a free service to area residents looking to dispose of their Christmas trees.

As in the past, City Manager Mark Ryckman said Corning City Department of Public Works crews will continue to pick up Christmas trees until Jan 31. The service is offered at no charge, and with few restrictions.

Ryckman said the city asks that people remove their holiday lights and ornaments before recycling them.

Trees for disposal should be placed between the sidewalk and curb -- not in the road.

“This is only for real trees,” Ryckman said.

The Town of Erwin, Village of Painted Post and other local communities offer similar services each year.

Officials in those municipalities couldn’t be reached Friday to provide specifics.