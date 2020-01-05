BELMONT — The Allegany County Democratic Committee will meet next on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 6:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the American Legion Post 808, 29 Schuyler St., Belmont, NY.

All registered Democrats are invited to attend to learn more about the Democratic Party’s activities in Allegany County.

The agenda will include adoption of a budget for 2020 and proposed updates to the by-laws. Contact Secretary Jackie Kelly at alleganydemocrats@gmail.com if you have additional items for the agenda.

The Allegany County Democratic Committee is the official governing body for the County Party, working toward broader representation by Democrats at the local, state, and national levels. Learn more at www.alleganycountydemocrats.org, email alleganydemocrats@gmail.com or phone (607) 661-8089.