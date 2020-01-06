By The Leader staff

PAINTED POST - It was a sad day for the Village of Painted Post.

Those were the words of former Painted Post Policeman Gary Gray on the passing of former Chief of Police Donald W. Yost, who died Saturday at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center.

“I started in 1975. I was the first cop that he hired,” Gray said. “I can’t say enough good things about the guy. He was a mentor to me and I think starting out in the village taught me how to treat the public.”

Gray said he visited Yost at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center two days before he died.

“I was very fortunate to see him,” Gray said. “It was a sad day for the village when he retired. (The village) was very fortunate he stayed in the village all of those years. He was a great man.”

Shawn Copp, officer in-charge of the Painted Post Village Police Department, agreed.

“I worked for him at the Painted Post Police Department from 1994-98,” Copp said. “I learned a lot from that guy over the years, whether I was working for him or not. He was a great resource to contact and bounce things off to.

“Almost everybody loved the chief. He was always checking up on people, and doing more than most. Most everyone has a nice thing to say about him.”

Yost, 75, was born on Nov. 6, 1944 in Corning.

He retired as the Chief of Police for the Village of Painted Post after serving the Village from 1970-2006. He was made chief June 1, 1976.

Calling hours will be held 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, at Haughey Funeral Home, Inc, 216 East First St., Corning.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Joseph the Carpenter Church, Campbell. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Corning.