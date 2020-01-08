The academy will begin this year on May 12

ALFRED — The Center for Community Education and Training (CCET) at Alfred State College is now accepting applications for the 2020 Alfred State Police Academy.

The academy, which will begin this year on May 12, will serve recruits in both pre-employment (Phase I) and employed (Phase II) stages. Graduates will earn either the Pre-Employment Certificate (Phase I) or the Basic Course for Police Officers Certificate (Phase II). Serving as session director is Scott Richardson, interim chief of the University Police Department at Alfred State, who brings with him more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement.

The Alfred State Police Academy directly benefits the entire western New York region and provides police departments in Allegany and neighboring counties with high-quality law enforcement training opportunities and access to the corresponding certifications.

Richardson noted that Alfred State and CCET were very pleased with the inaugural academy.

“Our goal was and continues to be developing and graduating quality police officers and we definitely achieved our goal with Session I,” Richardson said. “We have been working very hard to make Session II bigger and better and look forward to our start date of May 12, 2020. I encourage anyone who wants to become a police officer to apply to the Alfred State Police Academy today. You will not be disappointed.”

Wendy Dresser-Recktenwald, chief of staff of Human Resources and CCET, said, “We are excited to be preparing for the start of our second Police Academy! Our inaugural academy proved to be successful, and looking back on that, we discussed what worked well, what didn’t work well, what we needed to adjust, and we made those adjustments.”

Dresser-Recktenwald stressed the importance of recruits arriving at the academy in a physically fit condition. A pre-physical fitness test takes place at the start of the academy.

“The physical fitness aspect of the academy is grueling and unfortunately it is a deal breaker for many right out of the gate,” she said. “Law enforcement work is a difficult job in this day and age. Alfred State will continue to work hard to adequately prepare our cadets for both the physical and mental tax of the job as well as help them build necessary skills and competencies to be workforce ready.”

To access the application and to view a checklist for joining the police academy, visit www.alfredstate.edu/police-academy/application. Applications must be printed, filled out by hand, and submitted by mail to: Scott Richardson; Police Academy Director; Alfred State College; Huntington Administration Building; 10 Upper College Drive; Alfred, NY 14802.

After reviewing an application and verifying the submitted information, Richardson will then contact the applicant to set up an interview, during which time he will inform the applicant as to whether their application has been accepted or denied. Recruits who have been accepted will be required to pay a $600 non-refundable deposit to secure their position in the academy.

For more information on the police academy, contact CCET at 607-587-4015 or CCET@alfredstate.edu.