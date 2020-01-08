Robert L. Currier, 39, of Auburn, was arrested Dec. 30 by Penn Yan Police Department Officer (PYPD) after a traffic stop. They found his vehicle inspection expired in 2018, and a license check showed his to have been revoked since 2007 for a DWI conviction. He was charged with 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (AUO) and driving an uninspected vehicle, and was held at the Yates County Jail to await arraignment.

James E. Hillegus III, 21, of Colonial Lawns, Bath, was arrested Dec. 31 by PYPD after a traffic stop for a violation. A license check showed his to be suspended. He was found with the drug Clonazepam without a prescription. Hillegus was charged with 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, no tail lamps, and driving with a broken windshield. He was released with tickets for village court.

Alexander Walton-Carter, 40, of So. Madison Park, Rochester, was arrested Dec. 31 by PYPD after a traffic stop for a violation after a DMV check, he was charged with driving with a suspended registration for insurance lapse, driving without insurance, driving an uninspected vehicle, and inadequate muffler. He was released with appearance tickets for village court. His vehicle was towed to the village impound lot.

Jevon Andrew R. Rugg, 23, of Phelps Road, Middlesex, was arrested Jan. 1 by Yates County Sheriff’s Office Deputies (YCSO) responding to a report of a possible domestic incident at his residence in Potter where he allegedly subjected another resident to unwanted physical contact. Rugg resisted Deputies during the course of the arrest, and was charged with 2nd degree harassment and resisting arrest. He was released with appearance tickets for Potter Town Court.

Brandon A. Dinehart, 28, of Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree AUO and no/inadequate headlights Jan. 1 by PYPD. His license was suspended for failure to pay a fine levied by Canandaigua City Court June 6. He was released with an appearance ticket for Penn Yan Village Court.

Timothy Morich, 26, of Culhane Road, Penn Yan, was charged with 3rd degree AUO by PYPD after backing into a signpost at Lake Street Plaza Jan. 1 when a license check showed his to be revoked. He was released with an appearance ticket.

Middlesex and Rushville Fire Depts., Middlesex Ambulance, and YCSO responded to North Vine Valley Road at 8:17 a.m. Jan. 2 for a pickup truck that had gone over an embankment and overturned. Upon arrival, Deputies could not locate the driver. Investigation is ongoing.

Noel K. Scouten, 23, of North Ave., Penn Yan, was charged with driving with a suspended registration Jan. 3 by PYPD. She was released with an appearance ticket.

Gregg A. Conley, 20, was arrested Jan. 3 by PYPD for drunk driving after being stopped for traffic infractions. Showing signs of impairment, he failed a series of field sobriety tests. At the Yates County Jail, a chemical test showed he had a .17 BAC. Conley was charged with common law DWI, DWI with a .08% BAC or greater, DWI with a previous conviction within the last 10 years, failure to keep right, and insufficient turn signal. He was released on tickets for village court.

A 17-year-old male eligible youthful offender was arrested Jan. 4 by PYPD after he failed to stop and yield to an on-coming vehicle on Main Street. Upon stopping the vehicle, officers found marijuana in the vehicle and the youth was driving while ability impaired. He was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana, driving while ability impaired, driving while intoxicated, and failure to yield the right of way. He was released to his parent, and will appear in village court.

Anthony J. Pellicano, 51, of Gilbert St., Rushville, was arrested Jan. 4 by YCSO responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the driveway of a Milo residence on Rte. 14A. Deputies found Pellicano behind the wheel smelling of alcohol. Failing field sobriety and chemical tests, he was charged with common law DWI and aggravated DWI with a .18% BAC or greater. He will appear in Milo Town Court.

Jacob M. Hillson, 25, of Mayflower Dr., Canandaigua, was arrested Jan. 4 by YCSO after being stopped for a violation. With the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, he was found with more that two ounces of marijuana. Hillson was charged with 4th degree criminal possession of marijuana, and was released with a ticket for Middlesex Town Court.

An attic fire was reported Jan. 4 at the home of Lester Hoover, 51, at 4090 Voorhees Road, Rushville. Rushville, Potter and Middlesex Fire Depts. along with YCSO, Middlesex Ambulance, and Yates County Emergency Management responded. All residents were able to exit without injury, but the house and contents sustained fire, smoke, and water damage. The cause is undetermined.

Roger Supangan, 34, of Penn Yan, was arrested Jan. 5 by PYPD responding to a reported argument. He was found with marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in the residence. Supanagan was charged with 2nd degree unlawful possession of marijuana and was issued a ticket for village court.

Abimael Ballesteros-Cisneros, 23, of Penn Yan was charged with 3rd degree falsely reporting an incident Jan. 5 by PYPD after a third party alerted emergency that he had stabbed himself multiple times and went unconscious during a video chat. Responding officers found him covered in what appeared to be blood, but they discovered he had staged the incident to influence the third party. He was charged and released with an appearance ticket.

Andrew Christensen, 20, of Penn Yan was charged with multiple DWI offenses, moving from lane unsafely, and leaving the scene of a property damage accident by PYPD at 3:36 a.m. Jan. 6. Officers responded to a scene where Christensen’s vehicle had struck a utility pole. He had left the scene on foot, but officers located him at a nearby residence, where he failed field sobriety tests. He was taken to the Yates County Public Safety building, where a blood chemical test showed his alcohol content to be above .18%. He was released to appear in court on charges of DWI common law, DWI .08 or greater, and aggravated DWI greater than .18.