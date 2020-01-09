New volunteers step up to keep event going

HORNELL — “We’re back.”

With those two words, Hornell Sports Night Chairman Mike Brewer promised the Maple City institution will return for a 47th year in a few short months.

The future of Sports Night was in some doubt. A number of the committee members who make it happen reached a point where they could no longer dedicate the number of volunteer hours required to put on a successful event each year.

Brewer is happy to report, though, that some new blood has stepped up and is ready to keep the tradition alive. A preliminary meeting was held Sunday night and the early returns are encouraging.

“I was very encouraged by their participation and their eagerness to get things going,” Brewer told The Spectator. “We have some new people in there and we’ll see how it goes.”

Brewer plans to remain on board and help the newcomers get acclimated to the process, which includes a range of tasks like selling event sponsorships and ads in the official program, getting the celebrity athletes to Hornell and working the doors on the night of the event. Brewer said a few other original committee members have also remained in the fold moving forward.

If all goes well, Sports Night may even be positioned to reach the magical number of 50 — a half century of making a difference in the Hornell community.

“Over time, maybe things needed to change a little and we needed to get some different blood in there,” Brewer said. “We’re working together all as one.”

Brewer estimated at least six or seven new members may join the committee, all local to the area. The infusion of support is welcome; a report a few weeks ago by WETM’s Andy Malnoske, the Sports Night Master of Ceremonies, indicated the event was in danger of shutting down.

“We thought last year could be the last year. You didn’t know who would step up,” Brewer recalled. “The thing on the news helped, it got some people interested and they were able to recruit a couple people. We have a new team ready to roll. We’re getting to work.”

The 2020 Sports Night, the 47th annual, is set for May 9 at The Main Place. Over the years Sports Night has welcomed dozens upon dozens of celebrity athletes to the Maple City, a who’s who of football, baseball, basketball, boxing and wrestling stars.

“The goal is giving Hornell a one of a kind event,” Brewer said. “It’s very rare that they get this kind of interaction with an athlete. It’s very community driven and they can rub elbows with these athletes. We’re very proud of that.”

Sports Night also honors local Athletes of the Year, a Sportsperson of the Year and hands out an Achievement Award to a deserving member of the community.

It’s all for a good cause as funds are raised for the Special Olympics and local athletes.

“Some years we haven’t made any money from the event. That’s because of the rising cost of the athlete. That’s why we do other fundraisers to help compensate for that,” Brewer explained. “This past year we were able to give to Special Olympics, Hornell Youth Football, Hornell Little League, the Hornell wrestling team, the Cooperstown Dream Team. We were still able to support those organizations and that’s what we’ll continue to do. The amount always varies.”

As for which athletes will grace the stage this year, stay tuned.

“We did talk about a few names tonight, and we’ll start contacting agents and talking deals and trying to secure some athletes,” Brewer said. “That’ll start soon. We’ll see what we can do. We have a few names we’re definitely seeking that have said they’d do it in the past but something came up. We’ll try them again and see if they’ve got that date open.”