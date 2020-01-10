Under Cuomo proposal, income threshold would rise to $150,000 starting this fall

ALBANY — More New Yorkers would be eligible for free SUNY tuition under a proposal unveiled Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

This year, residents whose household income is less than $125,000 can get free tuition at New York's 64 SUNY and CUNY campuses.

Under Cuomo's proposed announced as part of his State of the State, the threshold would rise to $150,000 starting this fall.

SUNY tuition is currently $7,070.

"This milestone program opened the doors of higher education to all New Yorkers, while helping these students complete their degrees on time," Cuomo's proposal said.

SUNY officials have estimated between 22,000 to 25,000 students received the Excelsior Scholarship in fall 2018 at SUNY and CUNY.

The program covers the full annual tuition for income-eligible students who meet certain academic standards, such as getting good grades, graduating on time and living in the state after college.

Cuomo's proposal would need approval by the state Legislature as part of the state budget for the fiscal year that starts April 1.

Combined with other tuition assistance, Cuomo's office said more than 230,000 students at public schools get tuition covered at no cost to them.

Locally, Alfred State College President Skip Sullivan supported the announcement.

“I applaud the governor’s proposal to expand the Excelsior Scholarship to assist more middle-class families,” Sullivan said. “Many Alfred State students are the first in their family to attend college and finding the money needed is a challenge. This proposal will help students and employers who are seeking our graduates.”

Cuomo said during his speech that the program was the first of its kind in the nation when it was started in 2017.

"Just think of the joy it brought to so many families," Cuomo said, adding, "We said if you can get in, you're going to go, regardless of income."

He said, "This year, I propose we go to the next level, and let's make college free for families making up to $150,000 a year."

Those above the income threshold have been paying an additional $200 a year for SUNY tuition.

The program started in 2017 for those earning $100,000 or less and it rose to $125,000 last fall. The state spends about $120 million a year for the program.

There is also a separate program for private colleges in New York. It is called the Enhanced Tuition Awards, which allows the colleges and the state to split up to $6,000 in tuition costs for students.

The Excelsior Scholarship comes amid an ongoing drop in SUNY enrollment, which has fallen 10% over the past decade.