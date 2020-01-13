LATHAM — Major General Ray Shields, the Adjutant General, announces the recent reenlistment of members of the State National Guard in recognition of their continuing commitment to serve community, state and nation as part of the Army National Guard.

Corporal Keith Winchell from Friendship reenlisted to continue service with the 152nd Engineer Support Company.

Sergeant First Class Kevin Davis from Bath reenlisted to continue service with the 827th Engineer Company.

Sergeant Brodie Emmons from Hume reenlisted to continue service with the Company C, Recruiting and Retention.

Sergeant First Class Kyle King from Geneseo reenlisted to continue service with the Company D, 2-108th Infantry.

"It's great to see Soldiers staying in the Army and continuing to serve their State and Nation in the New York Army National Guard," Shields said. "The most important Army asset we have is the individual Soldier. The dedication, skills, and leadership traits they bring to our community and their employers are invaluable."

"By choosing to stay in the Army National Guard they directly contribute to our nation's security and to the governor's ability to respond to disasters, all while building a bright future for their family through the Guard's retirement, education, and health insurance programs," Shields said.

