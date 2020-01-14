HORNELL — Each year, the C&N Wealth Management team honors several local non-profit organizations with holiday donations.

In 2019, six organizations were presented with a total of $2,500 to help them continue providing valuable services to our community. The recipients of those donations include:

God’s Country Chapter TU, Project Healing Waters (Potter County) is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing, education and outings.

The Hornell Area Family YMCA (Steuben County) is a non-profit organization that works side-by-side with our communities to make sure that everyone, regardless of age, income or background, has opportunities to learn, grow and thrive.

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (Bradford County) works to improve the present and future quality of life in the counties they serve. Through sustainable, long-term funds, The Foundation can provide stable support for ongoing activities that address community needs.

Hope Enterprises (Lycoming County) serves northcentral PA with a full range of services for individuals with intellectual disabilities. From infancy through advanced age, families look to Hope for engaging services that facilitate development and enhance the quality of life for each person they serve.

The Salvation Army (Tioga County) provides far-reaching services to those in need. Support for adult rehabilitation, veterans’ affairs services, prison ministries and elderly services. The Army aids children and families through hunger relief, housing and homeless services, Christmas assistance and youth camps and recreation.

The Grace Connection (Sullivan County) is a ministry of local churches that seeks to lovingly aid people through the hardships of life by connecting with them and providing assistance when and where other agencies are not available. This includes monetary emergency assistance for shelter, transportation, food and clothing.

C&N recognizes and appreciates the importance of these organizations to its communities and is proud to support their efforts.