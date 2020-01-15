BATH — The Fourth Street team has been named as the Team of the Fourth Quarter. Associates on this team include Cindy Brown, Trina Smith, Tammy Graham, Kim Margeson, Savanna Landolf, Bianca DuBois, Bridget Cotter, Sara Batt, and Pam Przygoda.

The team was nominated by Trina Smith, Direct Support Professional, for supporting a person to make their dream come true.

"Over the past few years the associates at Fourth Street have empowered this person through education and support that any dream he has can come true" wrote Smith in her nomination.

A person we support has always dreamed of the glitz and glam of Las Vegas, and the Fourth Street team helped make it a reality. Associates supported him as he worked diligently on his budget goal of saving money for a trip; he pursued a job at McDonalds on his own. Associates continued to support him with independence and planning his trip to Las Vegas with People and Places, a travel company for people with disabilities.

Smith said "the excitement grew; not only for him but for the associates as they saw how hard he has worked to achieve his dream!" This was his first time flying, but with some support from these associates, they empowered him to overcome any hesitations. Then, he was off, pursuing his dream and enjoying the wonders of Las Vegas.

"Through empowerment, and education for the people we support, no dream is too big" said Smith.

Meanwhile, Bonnie Ambriz, Direct Support Professional (DSP), was named Relief Associate of the Fourth Quarter. Ambriz was nominated by Keli Machuga, Relief Coordinator, for going above and beyond each and every day she works.

Ambriz has been with the agency since 2008, and may officially be a Relief Associate, but she is much more so, a part of the Pinney Road team. In her nomination, Machuga said "she knows her job extremely well and does a fantastic job." Ambriz is relied upon to assist new associates with learning the job. "She always has a smile on her face, and something nice to say," says Machuga.

"Bonnie is a cleaning machine" say her co-workers. She is always finding something to tidy up in the house or even outside in the yard. "Associates know when they come in to relieve Bonnie that her job will be done, the house will be spotless and they will be greeted with a smile" says Machuga.

Rae Rice, Janitorial, was named Associate of the Month for December. Rice was nominated by Kathy Crooks, Administration and Records Specialist, for going above and beyond with her cleaning responsibilities.

Rae works for Star Enterprises, a division of The Arc of Steuben, at the Industrial Park Offices in Bath, keeping the downstairs lobby and the office area upstairs clean. In her nomination Crooks said "Rae will clean whatever is asked of her right when she's asked, without hesitation or question".

"Rae also has a great personality and works well with her co-workers, whether it's showing them how to do something or helping to get caught up on their work load," said Crooks