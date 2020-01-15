ALBANY – Four Republican members of Congress from New York, including Tom Reed, will join a county sheriff and a New York City Council members as the leaders of President Donald Trump's re-election effort in his native state.

The Trump campaign Wednesday announced that Dutchess County Sheriff Butch Anderson was among one of six elected officials in New York selected to advance President Donald Trump's agenda in the state ahead of this year's elections.

He will be joined on the team by New York City Councilman Joe Borelli and Republican Reps. Pete King and Lee Zeldin of Long Island; Tom Reed of the Southern Tier and Elise Stefanik of the North Country and Albany area/

Stefanik made headlines last year for her staunch defense of the president during an impeachment hearing of the House Intelligence Committee.

They were named "Honorary State Chairs" to the "New York Trump Victory" effort on Wednesday, which will work to "advance the agenda of President Trump and Republicans up and down the ballot," according to a news release from the campaign.

“President Trump’s agenda of creating jobs, strengthening our military, securing our borders, negotiating better trade deals, and lowering crime rates has historic support in the 21st Congressional District and across Upstate New York," Stefanik, R-Saratoga, said in a statement.

The team, established by the president's reelection campaign and the Republican National Committee, "will work to elect Republicans in the state," said Brad Parscale, Trump's campaign manager.

"(The presidents) success can be felt nation wide and electing Republicans across New York will help ensure he can achieve more victories for the American people for many years to come," Parscale said in a statement.

This isn't the first time Anderson has worked to advance the president's agenda.

He served a similar role during then-candidate Trump's election campaign in 2016 alongside former Rep. Chris Collins and Erie County businessman and former gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino.

“What I did was I spoke at different events around the state,” Anderson said of his role four years ago.

“I assume I’ll be doing the same thing. It’s nothing spectacular or anything like that, it’s just I’m an honorary member. I was four years ago, and I’ll be there again this year.”

Anderson, however, will be the only member from the 2016 election to return for this year's election.

Collins, the first member of Congress to endorse Trump in 2016, pleaded guilty to insider trading charges in September and faces more nearly five years in federal prison. He has since vacated his seat in Congress.

And Paladino came under fire shortly after the 2016 election after making racist remarks in which he referred to former First Lady Michelle Obama as a "male" and suggested she move to the "outback of Zimbabwe" to live comfortably "in a cave with Maxie, the gorilla."

The president was impeached by House Democrats last month for abuse of power and obstructing Congress and will face a Senate trial beginning Jan. 21.

What to watch for in November in New York

Trump, the New York City businessman who was born in Queens, has an uphill battle to win his native state — which has 29 electoral votes up for grabs on Election Day.

He recently announced he was changing his residency to Florida, criticizing New York's policies and political leaders — which he has done frequently during his time in the White House.

“Despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year,” he tweeted Nov. 1. “I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse.”

“It’s not like Mr. Trump paid taxes here anyway,” Cuomo said in a statement at the time. “He’s all yours, Florida.”

New York has twice as many registered Democrats than Republicans. Trump secured just 37% of votes in the state in 2016, even though he won a majority of counties outside of New York City.