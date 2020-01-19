Codes officer reappointed; Humane Society tapped for dog control service

ARKPORT — Hornellsville Town Clerk Jessica LaFrance reviewed the 2019 dog census program last week, updating councilmen on the project as the town board met for the first time this year on Jan. 14.

Hornellsville began its dog census last spring, with affidavits of dog ownership mailed to approximately 1,400 residences in April.

According to town tabulations, the census resulted in approximately 125 first-time licenses being issued, and at least 15 renewals for licenses that had lapsed. After the state took its cut —about $200 — Hornellsville brought in approximately $1,270 as a result of the census, LaFrance said. She noted the town spent about $1,150 to do the census.

For the entirety of 2019, Hornellsville took in $4,341 in dog license fees, LaFrance reported.

Hornellsville officials said this was its first dog enumeration in many years. Town law requires that all dogs be licensed, with renewals due annually.

The town board waived a penalty fee for unlicensed dogs, provided owners responded to the enumeration mailing and acquired the necessary licenses within 30 days.

A license for spayed/neutered dogs is $8; the price for unspayed/un-neutured dogs is $15.

In other actions, the town board renewed a contact with the Hornell Area Humane Society for dog control services. The amount of the contract is $9,000.

The board also approved the reappointment of Codes Enforcement Officer Robert Mooney.

Hornellsville highway crews were out plowing and sanding 22 times in December, according to the department’s monthly report.

The Highway Department also repaired several small washouts that were the result of heavy rain.

Some of the other work listed on December’s activities report include

- Replacing stolen signs

- Continuing to dig out stumps on Magee Road.

- Changing the Skylift batteries and servicing the Skylift.

- Fixing the rusted out shop heater vents.

- Changing the cutting edges on trucks 3 and 5.