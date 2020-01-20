BATH — A presentation on Steuben County’s 2020 Shared Services Plan will follow the regular 10 a.m. session of the county Legislature Jan. 27.

Unanimously approved by the chief elected officials in each municipality in the county, the new plan builds on the plan adopted in 2017, and carries on a long tradition of sharing services between the towns, villages and county departments.

“This idea is nothing new,” county Manager Jack Wheeler said. “We’ve all shared services for decades, because it’s the right thing to do and it just makes sense.”

Wheeler said the new three-year plan means municipalities in Steuben achieve cost avoidance totaling $2 million each year.

Notable savings include shared public works construction and maintenance, along with personnel costs.

Among the shared county-municipal services are the costs of road repair, bridge construction, property demolition, and equipment and personnel. The county also provides GIS services to municipalities. Steuben also will join Schuyler, Tioga and Yates counties in a study looking to improve broadband services.

The plan also calls for specific towns and villages to share services such as assessors, court facility, code enforcement training and dog control officers.

The presentation is expected to begin around 10:30 a.m. Jan. 27 in the legislative chambers, 3 E. Pulteney Square, Bath.