HORNELL — St. James Hospital will host a community open house at its new 7329 Seneca Road-North facility on March 6, starting at 1 p.m.

All community members are invited to attend event, which will feature tours of the facility.

The new hospital is scheduled to open later in March.

“The opening of the new St. James Hospital is a statement to our community’s strength and resilience. It’s a reason to celebrate and to be proud... now and for years to come,” hospital officials said on the St. James’ website.

