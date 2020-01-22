BATH — First launched locally in 2016, Steuben County’s Full Circle America has allowed nearly 30 senior citizens to remain safely in their homes while receiving services tailored to their specific needs, according Linda Tetor, Steuben Senior Services Funds Inc. (SSSF) executive director.

Now helping 13 individuals stay at home, with an average age of 90, the Full Circle America (FCA) is operated by SSSF and the county Office For the Aging and readily adapts to changes in levels of care by combining basic computer “smart” technology with medical and volunteer services.

“The good news is we are gaining physician support,” Tetor said. “Several physicians in Steuben County are referring patients to us. And (FCA founder) Dr. Teel has interacted with physicians in Emergency Rooms when an emergency situation occurs or to prevent an unnecessary ER visit.”

Tetor recently told the county Legislature’s Human Services Health and Education Committee the county’s FCA clients have relied on Full Circle America for some 230 days at a maximum cost of $1,890 before they passed away or required other care arrangements.

During the same 230-day period, an individual would have paid more than $100,000 to live in a nursing home, Tetor reported. Private care during the same period would cost as much as $54,000 according to SSSF records.

Individuals receive a six-month free trial followed by payments on a sliding fee scale based on income, she told the committee.

Based in Maine, Full Circle America was founded in 2010 by Dr. Alan Teel in response to the growing need of patients in his region and his belief that community support and resources coupled with advanced technology could provide safe in-home care for seniors while saving them money.