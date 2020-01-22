Event will be held on Friday

BATH — The public is asked to help with retrieval and cleanup of wreaths that were placed during Wreaths Across America Day in Bath National Cemetery at the Bath VA Medical Center. The event will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, beginning at 3 p.m.

More than 5,100 wreaths were placed on Veterans graves in December, so much help is needed. No sign-up or registration is required to participate. Parking will be at the back of the Bath VA museum building.

Cleanup instructions will be announced at the cemetery monument. It is suggested to bring a rake or broom handle to facilitate carrying wreaths to the disposal trucks. Participants should dress based on weather conditions.

Please check the Bath Wreaths Across America Facebook page at www.facebook.com/WAA.BathNationalCemetery or call 607-776-2336 for last minute updates.