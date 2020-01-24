CORNING - Richard E. Rahill, a longtime community fixture and president of Corning Enterprises from 1988-1998, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, after a courageous and determined fight against cancer.

Rahill, 85, of Hammondsport, worked at Corning Inc. for 40 years, leading sales and marketing for the Electronics Products Division, before serving as president of Corning Enterprises.

He is fondly remembered by friends, colleagues and local officials.

“It’s just a terrible loss,” said Freeman Smith, retired Vice President of Government Relations at Corning Inc. “He was the personification of what I would classify as a Corning good guy, and he worked his heart out for the betterment of the community and the region.

“A lot of people have emulated his success over the years, and that’s a tribute to Dick.”

Kirk Gregg, retired Chief Administrative Officer and Executive Vice President at Corning Inc., called Rahill a fair and very compassionate person.

“He always was looking out for the community,” Gregg said. “An absolutely great partner with everybody in town. He was just a remarkable community guy. He was just the best.”

Jack Benjamin, retired president of Three Rivers Development, said he was fortunate enough to work with Rahill on many projects, not only in the City of Corning, but throughout the region.

“It’s a tragic loss for all of us because Dick was such a good person,” Benjamin said. “We’re all going to miss him.”

G. Thomas Tranter Jr., outgoing president of Corning Enterprises, who recently announced his retirement, called Rahill a mentor.

“He was a class act, the constant gentlemen,” Tranter said. “He really achieved a lot during his tenure at Corning Enterprises.”

Rahill served the community with his long-term involvement in the United Way of America, the United Way of New York State, as well as the United Way of Steuben County. He was on the Board of the Curtiss Museum for many years and was instrumental in museum renovations and growth.

Corning City Manager Mark Ryckman said Rahill had worked with him on several community projects.

“Most notably, he assisted with the reconstruction of Denison Parkway in the late 1990’s after the Route 17 bypass was built,” Ryckman said. “That project wouldn’t have been successful without his intervention. He was a community-minded person. He always wanted the best for the City of Corning and the surrounding areas.”

Rahill also was involved in the Corning High School Learning Center for 23 years where he interviewed high school students for scholarships.

“He was so committed to education,” said Chris Sharkey, president of Corning Enterprises. “He did a lot of work with the school district and was really the catalyst behind the formation of the Kids Adventure Club.”

Calling hours are 2-5 p.m. Sunday at Fagan Funeral Home, 31 West Morris St., Bath. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Monday, at St. Mary’s Church, 32 East Morris St., in Bath.