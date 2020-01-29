In court Tuesday, Jan. 21 before Judge Jason L. Cook, Tracy Ginnery, 53, appeared on charges of failure to verify his address as a sex offender every 90 days, and failure to register a change of address within 10 days (class D felonies). He is accused of failing to verify his address in Penn Yan in Feb. 2018, and for failing to register his change of address to Barrington in March 2018. Now residing in Allegany County, Yates County District Attorney Todd Casella says Ginnery was apprehended at a haunted hayride event Oct. 11 in Cattaraugus County, “the worst place imaginable,” said Casella. With three prior sex offender felonies, Ginnery was remanded without bail by the Barrington Town Court, but under the new bail reform act, Cook denied Casella’s request that it be continued. Ginnery was placed on pre-trial release, reporting twice a week in person to Allegany County Probation, and twice a week by phone to Yates County Probation. Pre-trial motions are scheduled for March 31.

The following cases were also heard in Yates County Criminal Court:

Wednesday,

Jan. 15

APRIL SAYLOR, 38, of Penn Yan, was charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal contempt after she allegedly abetted JAMES RIBBLE July 14 as he allegedly violated a stay away order of protection, appeared for dismissal of those charges as part of the plea bargain Ribble made with prosecutors.

Charged in two indictments with two counts each of 3rd degree criminal sale and 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies), 1st degree criminal contempt (class E felony), and 2nd degree criminal contempt (class A misdemeanor), Ribble, 34, accepted a plea bargain for reduced charges Jan. 7. He pled to one of the drug sale felonies, he was promised a sentence cap of 9 1/2 years in prison followed by 3 years parole. For his plea to the 1st degree contempt, he was promised 1 1/2 to 3 years, served concurrently, and that the charges against Saylor would be dismissed. He admitted he sold crack cocaine in Penn Yan in March 2019, and that he violated a Yates County Family Court stay away order of protection in July after a prior arrest for the same. Ribble is scheduled for sentencing March 10.

KATHERINE FRANCIS, 48, of York, Pa., appeared for sentencing for aggravated family offense (class E felony), following her September conviction in a bench trial. A lesser charge of 2nd degree criminal contempt of court was dismissed. Francis was convicted of making contact with her ex-husband, the protected person, by messages and phone calls in November 2018. With a prior conviction for 2nd degree criminal contempt in Penn Yan Village Court for the same, she faced up to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison. Citing her serious physical and mental health issues, substance abuse, and the victim’s request that she not be incarcerated, Cook sentenced Francis to 5 years probation, transferred to York County, Pa. He reissued a full stay away order of protection, except in communication related to their child. Francis must also pay a $520 state surcharge and a $50 DND databank registry fee.

TRAVIS VERMILYE, 25, convicted of of 3rd degree rape (class E felony) appeared for sentencing. Cook excoriated Vermilye for his pre-sentencing interview with Probation where he claimed he didn’t remember doing anything with the 16-year-old female victim after having admitted it and pleading guilty in court. With prior misdemeanor convictions and probation revocation, Cook sentenced him to 180 days in jail with credit for time served, 10 years probation, registration as a sex offender, plus mandatory surcharge, DNA registration and fee, plus a $1,000 sex offender victim fee. An order of protection for the victim was issued, and Vermilye must submit to an HIV test.

Thursday, Jan. 16

MELVIN BURGESS, 53, appeared before Judge Barry L. Porsch for sentencing on his conviction for 1st degree criminal contempt (class E felony). Convicted of making angry verbal contact with the subject of a court order of protection, and with a prior conviction for 2nd degree criminal contempt, he was sentenced to 1 year in jail with credit for time served. A 5-year order of protection was issued for two subjects, to begin on the date of his release. He must pay the DNA databank fee, but the mandatory state surcharge was rendered a civil judgement.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

PATRICK HUGHSON, 31, appeared for arraignment on one count of 3rd degree grand larceny in Middlesex in Sept. of 2018. He pled not guilty, and was placed on pre-trial release, reporting to Probation twice a week in person and once a week by phone.