CORNING - Police agencies throughout the state will have extra patrols this weekend to boost enforcement on impaired drivers through Super Bowl weekend.

The STOP-DWI Super Bowl Weekend Crackdown Enforcement began Friday and will end Monday.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said the Super Bowl is America’s most watched national sporting event, and Super Bowl weekend has historically been a deadly period for impaired driving.

“We have noticed in the recent past an uptick in DWI arrests,” Allard said. “We encourage everyone to drive responsibly, arrive safely, and make sure that the Super Bowl party they’re at doesn’t become a tragedy.”

Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaudling said city patrolmen will be out in full force throughout the weekend.

“[In] this day and age there are apps on the phone for a lift, Uber for a driver and a taxi will cost you roughly $5 to $7 dollars in the city,” Spaulding said. “There is absolutely no reason to be drinking and driving.”

Motorist can help themselves by having a plan, Allard said. Download the mobile application “Have a Plan” (www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp) and you will always be able to find a safe ride home, he said.

Police said for people who are hosting a Super Bowl party, designate a responsible driver before the game begins.

The STOP-DWI Super Bowl Weekend Crackdown is one of many statewide enforcement initiatives promoted by the state.

The highly visible, highly publicized efforts are aimed to further reduce the incidence of drunk and impaired driving.