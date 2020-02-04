Once again, the Yates County 4-H program is the recipient of the generosity of Penn Yak Elks Lodge #1722. A spaghetti dinner benefitting our 4-H Trips and Awards Fund will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12. Money raised at this event provides scholarships for 4-H youth to attend area camps and take part in trips and events highlighting leadership, citizenship, and career readiness. A portion of funds raised also supports achievement awards recognizing 4-H youth who exhibit strong character, increased skill development, and who give back to their communities.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for youth 6-12, youth under 5 eat for free. Take-out is available for youth and adult ticket purchases only and cannot be used for family tickets.

Tickets can be purchased in advance from Yates County 4-H members, at the Cornell Cooperative Extension- Yates County Office or at Penn Yan Elks the night of the event.

4-H is the nation’s largest out of school youth development and empowerment organization in the country. In the United States, 4-H programs empower six million young people to take part in hands on learning experiences in areas such as health, science, agriculture, and civic engagement. 4-H is open to all youth aged 5-to-19, who want to have fun, learn new skills, and explore the world around them. In return, youth who participate in 4-H create connections with compassionate adults who help them grow into competent, caring, contributing members of society.

If you are interested in joining 4-H or would like to learn how you can volunteer with 4-H, contact the Yates County 4-H office at 315-536-5123, or visit yates.cce.cornell.edu/.