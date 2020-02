CANASERAGA — Canaseraga Central School has announced its second quarter honor rolls, handing out excellence, high honors and honors to academic standouts.

Grade 12

Excellence: Alexis Dean-Prince, McKenzie Lohmer.

High Honors: Sara Badeau, Nathaniel Herman, David McIntosh, Ryan Reynolds, John Shields.

Honors: Taylor Hoffman

Grade 11

High Honors: Regan Kenyon, Jaden Lang, Molly O'Donnell, Noah Sleight.

Honors: Justin Cull, Sienna Montague, Wyatt Owens, Dakota Pierce.

Grade 10

Excellence: Anna Dean-Prince.

High Honors: Grace Carney, Madalynn Hoffman, Ella Price, Noel Roman, Summer Weinheimer.

Honors: Nicholas Gates, Nicholas Godown, Sydney Hurlbut, Evan Reynolds

Grade 9

Excellence: Jacob Broughton.

High Honors: Ramsey Dean-Prince, Connor Osborne

Honors: Sawyer Montague, Georgia O'Donnell, Landon Swain, Emory Watkins.

Grade 8

Excellence: Amelia Lang, Timothy Vilkhu.

High Honors: Leah Dailey, Madisyn Gascon, Jaelynn Greenthal, Brielle Kernan, Emilya Mejia, Gabriella Shay, Ciara Vernam.

Honors: Isabella Boyce, Tallulah Elderkin, Brennan Hoffman, GraceMiller, Bianca Parkison.

Grade 7

Excellence: Morgan Gilbert, Rylie Kenyon, Avery Oliver, Gina Price.

High Honors:Anson Thompson, Alexzander Vilkhu.

Honors: Alana Haynes, McKenzie Osborne.